Name: Michael Tongay

School: Collinsville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 182 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @michaelt_07

Instagram: @michael.07z

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

School lifting and wrestling

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16162598/636bf27f5b3d470e5892096f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable, great listener, hardworking, and determined

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making playoff history at Collinsville High School, bonding with team and coaches.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis. His determination, hard work and controlled aggression on the field sets him higher than anyone else.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling, baseball