Meet: 2025 RB/LB Michael Tongay
Name: Michael Tongay
School: Collinsville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 182 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @michaelt_07
Instagram: @michael.07z
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
School lifting and wrestling
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16162598/636bf27f5b3d470e5892096f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very coachable, great listener, hardworking, and determined
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making playoff history at Collinsville High School, bonding with team and coaches.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis. His determination, hard work and controlled aggression on the field sets him higher than anyone else.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
wrestling, baseball