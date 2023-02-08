Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Will Beaman

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @willbeaman06

Instagram: @will.beaman06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Currently training at acceleration for speed and plyometrics and attending school held morning lifts while lifting on the side

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112640/63557d8bb53f6e0bac7764e7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am willing to work hard as possible to make my team better and want to win more than any other player on the field fighting for any chance moment to show greatness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was being able to compete at the varsity level as a sophomore and helping my team get better throughout the 2022 season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player would be Aaron jones from the Green Bay packers because he has shown throughout the season playing time is not the only thing that matters for him while splitting carries with other back Aj dillon after him being the number one back for the last couple years I also envy John rhattigan for the Seahawks because he comes from the same place I do and I have known him my whole life to be a hard worker and using his talent when it is needed and want to follow in the same path he did

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I am playing lacrosse this spring and hood to play the next 2 years while I am in high school