Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Foster

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @lukfos10

Instagram: @lukee.foster

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16109388/63e96766b3c7fd051091b327

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Georgia Tech, Yale, Butler, Kent State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a Leader on and off the field. I have great vision and can accelerate through holes with speed. I can win one on one matchups. I am a patient running back who waits for the play to develop and has great knowledge of positioning of my teammates. I lift others up and help my brothers to play at their very best.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing up on Varsity. Starting in a State Championship game and winning it. Seeing my hard work pay off and seeing how my teammates have developed and grown to be better football players and people.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I have a lot of favorites but my #1 is Walter Payton. His speed and elusiveness I admire greatly. His stats alone show this. He was also a role model off the field which is important.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

