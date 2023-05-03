Meet: 2025 RB/OLB Erimus Wright
Name: Erimus Wright
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB/OLB
Instagram:@Lile2x__
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Sharks
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16345112/635dd27d3deaa50aecf9c786
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yes more like central Michigan university, Iowa central and others
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Stay Humble, always be prepare for the Adversity, play with confidence and just show what the hard work in the off season on the field and give it my all.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My first Varsity touches at running back!
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Chase brown because I love his game, he pretty fast and shifty and know how to get off tackles.. so yes I look up to him!
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes basketball and track