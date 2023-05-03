Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Erimus Wright

School: Hillcrest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: @Erimusw

Instagram:@Lile2x__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Sharks

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16345112/635dd27d3deaa50aecf9c786

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes more like central Michigan university, Iowa central and others

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Stay Humble, always be prepare for the Adversity, play with confidence and just show what the hard work in the off season on the field and give it my all.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first Varsity touches at running back!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Chase brown because I love his game, he pretty fast and shifty and know how to get off tackles.. so yes I look up to him!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes basketball and track