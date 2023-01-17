Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Wulff

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @_Ryanwulff

Instagram: Ryan_wulff5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Weight lifting at my school and speed classes with Schutt at Yorkville Christian

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16138071/6339b43402b1a60a6877e12b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker and I am very coachable so I will listen and try to correct what I did wrong.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing my first game at running back because I had a very good game and I proved that I was able to be a starter and play running back.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player i Barry Sanders because he was a amazing athlete but he was still very humble and he cared a lot for the game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track