Name: Seandon Buffington

School: Morton

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @seandonbuff9

Team Training.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16176841/653fca5c2ab1070a883c93fb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can do it all I don’t really have one position.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Mahomet and seeing everyone be happy.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Adrian Peterson, was when I was younger because he had a no quit mind and you never knew what he was going to do. Now I would say Kirk cousins because I like to see how well the team comes around him and sees him as a leader.