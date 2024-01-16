Meet: 2025 RB/WR John McAuliffe
Name: John McAuliffe
School: Marist
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: RB/WR
Twitter: @johnmcauliffe07
Instagram: johnmcauliffe7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531656/655f7ce7478d7f0604f7dd0a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am an who can play many play many positions, whether on offense or defense.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring the first touchdown against Brother Rice this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian McCaffrey, I feel like I play very similar to him in our versatility.