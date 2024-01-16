Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: John McAuliffe

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/WR

Twitter: @johnmcauliffe07

Instagram: johnmcauliffe7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531656/655f7ce7478d7f0604f7dd0a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an who can play many play many positions, whether on offense or defense.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring the first touchdown against Brother Rice this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey, I feel like I play very similar to him in our versatility.