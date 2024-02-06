Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kaden Rakers

School: Breese Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 174 pounds

Position: RB/WR

Twitter: @RakersKaden

Instagram: kaden.rakers

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16511708/655e30cb176208093807326f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a Leader, and I am always looking to do what’s best for the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the Milk Bowl, which is our rivalry game against our cross town rivals. We have t won the milk bowl a lot as we have only won 6 out of the 50 something games.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey