Meet: 2025 RB/WR Kaden Rakers
Name: Kaden Rakers
School: Breese Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 174 pounds
Position: RB/WR
Twitter: @RakersKaden
Instagram: kaden.rakers
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16511708/655e30cb176208093807326f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a Leader, and I am always looking to do what’s best for the team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the Milk Bowl, which is our rivalry game against our cross town rivals. We have t won the milk bowl a lot as we have only won 6 out of the 50 something games.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian McCaffrey