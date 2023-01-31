Meet: 2025 RB/WR Nick Herman
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Nick Herman
School: St Rita
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/Slot
Twitter: @Herman29Nick
Instagram: nick2herman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17493890/6359fcec9a90e30eace97a81
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Ability to be coachable and adjust to any situation. Hard worker
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My 5 touchdown game vs Marian central
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jamaal Williams, he is my favorite at the moment and he had 17 tds in 1 season for Detroit.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse