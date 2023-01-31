Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Herman

School: St Rita

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/Slot

Twitter: @Herman29Nick

Instagram: nick2herman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17493890/6359fcec9a90e30eace97a81

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to be coachable and adjust to any situation. Hard worker

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 5 touchdown game vs Marian central

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jamaal Williams, he is my favorite at the moment and he had 17 tds in 1 season for Detroit.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse