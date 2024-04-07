Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andrew Pohlman

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @AndrewPohlman20

Instagram: andyp2020

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16667414/653720ecab9d4605581ed14a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, hardworking, loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The bus ride and locker room after a big win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, because he wants to prove everyone wrong