Meet: 2025 S Andrew Pohlman
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Andrew Pohlman
School: Oswego East
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @AndrewPohlman20
Instagram: andyp2020
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16667414/653720ecab9d4605581ed14a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, hardworking, loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The bus ride and locker room after a big win
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson, because he wants to prove everyone wrong