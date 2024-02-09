Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Conner Stack

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @conner_stack

Instagram: conner.stack

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Workouts with Mike Cano (ONEighty Athletics)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16172496/656d3b51b53e89041841707b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Energy Commitment

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing against the best teams in the state and performing at a high level.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Deion Sanders. The amount of energy and commitment he played with was unmatched.