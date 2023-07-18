Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dylan Beacom

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @beacom_dylan

Instagram: d_beacom17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127594/63611da9e97a1108ac7fada4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Problem solving and not wanting to give up

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting moved to sophomore as a freshman for the last game or game winning interception against our rival

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cam Newton because even though he was faced with a ton of obstacles he never gave up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse