Meet: 2025 S Dylan Beacom
Name: Dylan Beacom
School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @beacom_dylan
Instagram: d_beacom17
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127594/63611da9e97a1108ac7fada4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Problem solving and not wanting to give up
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting moved to sophomore as a freshman for the last game or game winning interception against our rival
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cam Newton because even though he was faced with a ton of obstacles he never gave up.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse