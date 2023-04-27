Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Maksym Makota

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S

Twitter:

@MaksymMakota

Instagram: @maksymmakota

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16200617/6377c59cda5bd808e4898373/

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Upper Iowa (d2), saginaw valley (d2), U-saint thomas (d1) yale (d1)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Excellent ball tracking, closing speed, explosiveness, grades, playmaking.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting an interception on my birthday to secure a spot in the playoffs. Making a huge punt block to turn around the game and end up winning. Getting all conference and all state academic.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyrann Mathieu - undersized but does not make that affect him, and regardless of that he still makes plays and is a game changer.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field- Sprinter