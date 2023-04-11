Meet: 2025 S/OLB Weston Waughop
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Weston Waughop
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: S/OLB
Twitter: @WWaughop
Instagram: weston.waughop
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifts, my own lifts, and team 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16528578/6369c290da5c08098098e157
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yale and Miami of Ohio
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Discipline, hardworking, and competitive
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
The crosstown rivalry game against Downers Grove South
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he is exciting and entertaining.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, baseball