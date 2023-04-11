Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Weston Waughop

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: S/OLB

Twitter: @WWaughop

Instagram: weston.waughop

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifts, my own lifts, and team 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16528578/6369c290da5c08098098e157

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale and Miami of Ohio

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Discipline, hardworking, and competitive

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The crosstown rivalry game against Downers Grove South

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he is exciting and entertaining.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, baseball