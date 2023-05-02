Meet: 2025 S Zach Rysavy
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Zach Rysavy
School: Huntley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: S
Twitter: @zach_rysavy42
Instagram: zach.rysavy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.Midwest Boom 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16113604/6367d70696811609346fc34b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership Ownership/Accountability Integrity Hard Work Willingness to learn Knowledge of the game Coachable Energy Great teammate
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning our conference My first varsity start as a sophomore My first interception of my career against a top team in the state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor because of his leadership and willingness to observe and learn the game. He was electric whenever he touched the field.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track and field