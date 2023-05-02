Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zach Rysavy

School: Huntley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @zach_rysavy42

Instagram: zach.rysavy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Midwest Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16113604/6367d70696811609346fc34b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership Ownership/Accountability Integrity Hard Work Willingness to learn Knowledge of the game Coachable Energy Great teammate

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning our conference My first varsity start as a sophomore My first interception of my career against a top team in the state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor because of his leadership and willingness to observe and learn the game. He was electric whenever he touched the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track and field