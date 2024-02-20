Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Coen Godenschlager

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @Coen_20

Instagram: Coen.20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174420/653eac1f5ef62406985aacd6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very coachable and hard working player with great vision and feel for the game. I am also always striving for improvement and learning new things.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making a big interception in a win over Hinsdale south, who are one of our rivals, this season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite playing is definitely Brian Dawkins, I love his mentality and his physicality.