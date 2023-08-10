Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Ward

School: Sandburg

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: SS

Twitter: @ry3nward

Instagram: rya3war

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16192462/6199b7e0664cf70e90ec5f6a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Athleticism, quick learner, coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Sophomore Week 1 against Prospect. Freshman Week 5 against Stagg.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor, brings a super high energy to the game and isn’t afraid to make a big hit

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball