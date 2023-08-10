Meet: 2025 SS Ryan Ward
Name: Ryan Ward
School: Sandburg
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: SS
Instagram: rya3war
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16192462/6199b7e0664cf70e90ec5f6a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Athleticism, quick learner, coachable.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Sophomore Week 1 against Prospect. Freshman Week 5 against Stagg.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor, brings a super high energy to the game and isn’t afraid to make a big hit
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball