Name: Nick Herman

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Herman29Nick

Instagram: nick2herman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MHyeu

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable and Very Hard Worker on and off the Field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Marist and Then Winning the Prep Bowl Playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey