Meet: 2025 TE Conrad Oluski

Name: Conrad Oluski

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @conradokulski

Instagram: conradokulski

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16304627/61e4da4402bb7b034c26a1e6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working kid who brings it all every play. Is super competitive. Brings leadership to the team. Over all great impact to a college offense.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing football first time and having the best coaches teach me on how to play and become better and push me to work hard. Which lead us to be 9-0 at the freshman level.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson. Super fun to watch and loved watching him since college.