Meet: 2025 TE/DE Jack Pavlak
Name: Jack Pavlak
School: Rochelle
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @PavlakJack
Instagram: Jack Pavlak
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448458/63754f6b3448830a0ca98b07
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy and accountability
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Pulling my best friend into the end zone to win the 1st round playoff game in overtime
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George kittle. He’s one of the best at his position but his personality seems similar to mine which is why I like him so much
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No