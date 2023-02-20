Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Pavlak

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @PavlakJack

Instagram: Jack Pavlak

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16448458/63754f6b3448830a0ca98b07

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy and accountability

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Pulling my best friend into the end zone to win the 1st round playoff game in overtime

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George kittle. He’s one of the best at his position but his personality seems similar to mine which is why I like him so much

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No