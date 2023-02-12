Meet: 2025 TE Jack Berger
Name: Jack Berger
School: Deerfield
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @JackBerger25
Instagram: JackBerger2025
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Speed training at win, lifting at school, and injury prevention and strength and spears.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588075/6375b3dab5343a051c5e06c8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Thrive on my teammates success as much as my own.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Able to contribute as a sophomore on varsity and winning a conference championship.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian Wilkins because he is an incredible player and a great teamate.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Volleyball