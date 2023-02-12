Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Berger

School: Deerfield

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @JackBerger25

Instagram: JackBerger2025

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Speed training at win, lifting at school, and injury prevention and strength and spears.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588075/6375b3dab5343a051c5e06c8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Thrive on my teammates success as much as my own.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Able to contribute as a sophomore on varsity and winning a conference championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Wilkins because he is an incredible player and a great teamate.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Volleyball