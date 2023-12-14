Meet: 2025 TE Jack Berger
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jack Berger
School: Deerfield
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @Jackberger25
Instagram: jackberger2025
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Win Performance and Spears training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588075/653ac1ec7bdce2069067885a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great teammate, fast, smart and strong, hardworker
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making playoffs my Sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian Wilkins. He is an excellent player, is always having fun and is a great teammate