Name: Jack Berger

School: Deerfield

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @Jackberger25

Instagram: jackberger2025

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Win Performance and Spears training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588075/653ac1ec7bdce2069067885a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great teammate, fast, smart and strong, hardworker

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making playoffs my Sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Wilkins. He is an excellent player, is always having fun and is a great teammate