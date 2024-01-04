Meet: 2025 TE Jack Greiber
Name: Jack Greiber
School: Carmel Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @jackgreiber1
Instagram: jack.greiber
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16280533/655acbb7ab9d78098812e2c9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachable, work ethic, athleticism
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Coming back and playing better after an injury that was suppose to end my season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rob Gronkowski is my favorite player since I believe we are similar players and is definitely a very big inspiration to be and play like him