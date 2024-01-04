Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jack Greiber

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @jackgreiber1

Instagram: jack.greiber

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16280533/655acbb7ab9d78098812e2c9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable, work ethic, athleticism

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back and playing better after an injury that was suppose to end my season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski is my favorite player since I believe we are similar players and is definitely a very big inspiration to be and play like him