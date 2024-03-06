Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler McBride

School: Grayslake North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @TyMcBFootball

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Touchdown Sports Arena -Antonio Harris

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16219959/6598725990f9e008b07a80d9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leader, unyielding dedication to my craft, reliable, accountable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Watching all my hard work pay off on the felid

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly