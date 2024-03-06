Meet: 2025 TE/LB Tyler McBride
Name: Tyler McBride
School: Grayslake North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @TyMcBFootball
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Touchdown Sports Arena -Antonio Harris
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16219959/6598725990f9e008b07a80d9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leader, unyielding dedication to my craft, reliable, accountable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Watching all my hard work pay off on the felid
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Luke Kuechly