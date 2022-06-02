Meet: 2025 TE Ryan Mascari
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Ryan Mascari
School: Neuqua Valley
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @Ryanmascari87
Instagram: Ryanmascari87
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom 7on7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112703/61744fa4ff0d0d08a4451163
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have a unique combination of size with coordination. I have enough size to block anybody but also the speed and coordination to be a threat in the passing game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having a 3 touchdown game against Wheaton Warrenville south
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
George Kittle because I think he is the best at what he does and I try to replicate my game after his