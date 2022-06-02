Meet: 2025 TE Ryan Mascari

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Mascari

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @Ryanmascari87

Instagram: Ryanmascari87

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16112703/61744fa4ff0d0d08a4451163

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a unique combination of size with coordination. I have enough size to block anybody but also the speed and coordination to be a threat in the passing game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having a 3 touchdown game against Wheaton Warrenville south

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle because I think he is the best at what he does and I try to replicate my game after his