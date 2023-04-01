Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Andrew Bjorson

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @bjorson_andrew

Instagram: andrewbjorson6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom football. Throw it deep.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16247427/638e17ec066b5307dc0a123d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Michigan Western Michigan Central Michigan Illinois state SDSU Wyoming UNC Kent state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m the hardest worker on the field at all times. I have a great blocking attribute that follows my great hands and route running.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 1st touchdown against Marmion.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper kupp. He shows all players that you can burn the fastest guys just with having great tequnique on routes.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track