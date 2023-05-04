Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Austin Rosewell

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Austin_Rowswell

Instagram: @Austin.cole922

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14553863/6351e725f31cb4081c995780

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Speed, Leadership skills and qualities, positivity and energy

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

sophomore on varsity, leading scorer and yards per catch

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt, he’s a leader in the community and leads people outside of the sport of football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track