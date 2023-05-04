Meet: 2025 WR Austin Rosewell
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Austin Rosewell
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Austin_Rowswell
Instagram: @Austin.cole922
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14553863/6351e725f31cb4081c995780
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Speed, Leadership skills and qualities, positivity and energy
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
sophomore on varsity, leading scorer and yards per catch
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ Watt, he’s a leader in the community and leads people outside of the sport of football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track