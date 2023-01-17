Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brennan Saxe

School: Fremd

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @BrennanSaxe

Instagram: brennan_saxe13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT Ignite

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16235840/636eac444205d607741d8829

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Several Ivy League schools including Dartmouth and Harvard, along with some other FBS schools like Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio), and Northern Illinois.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My combination of height and speed is unique along with the 4 years of varsity experience I will have heading into college.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to contribute and gain the respect of the seniors on my varsity team when I was a Freshman carry some memories that I will never forget.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Cooper Kupp due to the skill and precision he brings to the game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball