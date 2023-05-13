Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Caden West

School: Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CadenWest16

Instagram: w.caden06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464769/63580e81c124990684404c5a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Lateral Quickness, Explosivness, and Leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Upsetting Crystal Lake South while contributing 2 TD's for the win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders, he was such a menace on the field and had that killer mentality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball