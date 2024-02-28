Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Caiden Schultz

School: Prairie Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @caidenschulz9

Instagram: @caidenschulz06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16224550/6549954fb53ecb099c80e2d6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m fast, hard worker, fast learner, explosive

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I had a 80 yard kick return for a touch down that got us back into a game against st joe. I also had a touchdown to put us within two scores against Monticello.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ceedee lamb, he works hard, and is an amazing receiver