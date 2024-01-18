Meet: 2025 WR Carter Moravec
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Carter Moravec
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @carter_moravec
Instagram: c.moravec14
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17674418/654b9d5234530403ecac7011
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am willing to work for bigger things than myself, I want to outwork the guy next to me, I pick my teammates up and make them work harder than their already working.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
seeing my teammates and myself improve from the start of summer until the final week of the year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
devonta smith, he is not very big but makes a big impact