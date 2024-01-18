Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Carter Moravec

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @carter_moravec

Instagram: c.moravec14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17674418/654b9d5234530403ecac7011

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am willing to work for bigger things than myself, I want to outwork the guy next to me, I pick my teammates up and make them work harder than their already working.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

seeing my teammates and myself improve from the start of summer until the final week of the year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

devonta smith, he is not very big but makes a big impact