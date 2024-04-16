Meet: 2025 WR Christopher Irving Jr.
Name: Christopher Irving Jr.
School: Palatine
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Irvingchris7
Instagram: Cirvingjr
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. TopGunQB
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317893/63769a85da5bd808e488c01f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a dedicated Football player that will do whatever takes for any college team I play for.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My sophomore year when I caught my 75 yard reception up the field.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davonte Adam’s. Great rout runner and excellent agility