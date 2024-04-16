Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Christopher Irving Jr.

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Irvingchris7

Instagram: Cirvingjr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. TopGunQB

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317893/63769a85da5bd808e488c01f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a dedicated Football player that will do whatever takes for any college team I play for.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My sophomore year when I caught my 75 yard reception up the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davonte Adam’s. Great rout runner and excellent agility