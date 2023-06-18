Meet: 2025 WR Coy Taylor
Name: Coy Taylor
School: St. Joseph Ogden
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: coy_t.11
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16315192/63841ca92aa664053470533a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Knox, Valparaiso, ICC, Saint Francis (IN),
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
In the offense I can run slot receiver or wide receiver or even run the ball with jet sweeps.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making a playoff run Leading the state in receiving yards my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
CeeDee lamb I like the swagger and confidence he plays with
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball and baseball