Name: Coy Taylor

School: St. Joseph Ogden

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @coy_t11

Instagram: coy_t.11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16315192/63841ca92aa664053470533a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Knox, Valparaiso, ICC, Saint Francis (IN),

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

In the offense I can run slot receiver or wide receiver or even run the ball with jet sweeps.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making a playoff run Leading the state in receiving yards my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

CeeDee lamb I like the swagger and confidence he plays with

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball and baseball