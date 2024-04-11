Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Antonio DeWald

School: IC Catholic Prep

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @AntonioDewald

Instagram: tony2pick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Supremw 7v7, Acceleration Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14802526/6568ec69c11a020f60fd7c36

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This years playoff run with IC

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

christian mccaffrey isn't the biggest or the fastest but still the best