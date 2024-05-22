Name: Arshawn Powell

School: Evergreen Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @ArshawnPowell7

Instagram: team_ajp_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16227703/6557c9442ab0be05547ece03

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. midwest boom

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work ethic, coachable player, and a all around athlete willing to play anything in the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Working and getting better day by day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tank Dell, because we both have a small frame but quick and have a big heart to do what needs to be done on the field.