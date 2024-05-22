Meet: 2025 WR/DB Arshawn Powell
Name: Arshawn Powell
School: Evergreen Park
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @ArshawnPowell7
Instagram: team_ajp_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16227703/6557c9442ab0be05547ece03
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. midwest boom
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work ethic, coachable player, and a all around athlete willing to play anything in the field.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Working and getting better day by day.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tank Dell, because we both have a small frame but quick and have a big heart to do what needs to be done on the field.