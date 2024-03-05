Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Caden Boersma

School: Chicago Christian

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Cadenb34

Instagram: cadenboersma

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Coach CJ Cesario

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MdVzQ

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring hard work each day to practices. I am a strong leader and bring a great vibe to the team overall.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has been the offseason lifts and group activity’s with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Garret Wilson. I like his play style and how he is a crafty wide receiver at such a young age.