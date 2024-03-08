Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Chase LeFevers

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @c_lefevers32

Instagram: c_lefevers23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16452470/6505d8b0478e881338568746

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard working individual that is very determined to get better. I am also a leader

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity INT and my first varsity touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. I loved his work ethic and effort