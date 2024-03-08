Meet: 2025 WR/DB Chase LeFevers
Name: Chase LeFevers
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @c_lefevers32
Instagram: c_lefevers23
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16452470/6505d8b0478e881338568746
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a hard working individual that is very determined to get better. I am also a leader
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first varsity INT and my first varsity touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton. I loved his work ethic and effort