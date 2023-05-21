Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dallas Amos

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 140 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Dallas_bb2

Instagram: dallas.b2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17622078/635a090b5ef73a0caca9b562

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I'm coachable and can do my part or job no matter the situation.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

1. First game of my sophomore season

2. The first rainy practice we had this past season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

One of my favorite players right now is probably Jaire Alexander because I resonate and relate his playing style to my own.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes right now I play basketball