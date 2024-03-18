Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dayvion Ellis

School: St. Viator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/RB/FS

Twitter: @DayvionEllis23

Instagram: ucancallmeday

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16304080/654922392347520e8029621b#

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very coachable and I have a team first mentality. I’m very competitive and will sacrifice and do whatever it takes to win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a playoff game in my junior season and being named to first team IHSFCA All State.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stephon Diggs because of his big play capabilities.