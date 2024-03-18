Meet: 2025 WR/DB Dayvion Ellis
Name: Dayvion Ellis
School: St. Viator
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR/RB/FS
Twitter: @DayvionEllis23
Instagram: ucancallmeday
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16304080/654922392347520e8029621b#
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m very coachable and I have a team first mentality. I’m very competitive and will sacrifice and do whatever it takes to win.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a playoff game in my junior season and being named to first team IHSFCA All State.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stephon Diggs because of his big play capabilities.