Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: DeAndre Coates

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @coates_dre

Instagram: dre__coates

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Athletic Konnection, Team lifting/training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15725673/63630488ff01a9042c71a7b7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Head Coach Lance Taylor at Western Michigan University, Head Coach Tony Reno at Yale University, Head Coach Chuck Martin at Miami University (Ohio).

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My versatility to play multiple positions and both sides of the ball as well as my work ethic; I am always striving to better myself and to better my team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I have plenty as every time I step on a football field is my favorite moment. Being a versatile player I play both sides of the ball- from stiff-arming my opponents in offense and scoring TDs to knocking them down in defense.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson is my favorite football player because of his tough mentality, great work ethic, and his ability to use his size to dominate the league.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball (High school/AAU)