Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaylan Szlachetka

School: St. Viator

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Jaylan_S25

Instagram: Jaylan_s2025

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16562291/6549200ea0183d0a00b36fdf

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Training with coach Josh Bostick on the jugs Machine improving my catching skills

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Easy to coach and want to learn to be the best that I can be, and very competitive and do what it takes to win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it too the second round of the playoffs my junior year, and making ESCC All Conference.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders, because he was a very versatile player, he played defense and offense like myself