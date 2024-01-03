Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joseph Neal

School: Homewood Floosmoor

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Josephneal2025

Instagram: Neaky.joe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA, WIN performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17790672/65452bc90c54db0ba4a42e76

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, coachable, versatile, tenacity

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making tackles, and winning with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Darius Slay He’s my favorite player because he worked for what he has and he’s a really good corner who does his job.