Name: Keyandre White

School: Kankakee

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 163 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @KeyandreWhite2

Instagram: Phatz2x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Boom.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19542309/653725c10662280ba49295bb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A STUDENT ATHLETE.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back to Kankakee and playing with my friends ive been playing with forever.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey because he’s one of the best and I like the way he plays the game