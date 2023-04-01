Meet: 2025 WR/DB Marquan Gary
Name: Marquan Gary
School: Normal Community
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Instagram: _marquannn
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16435566/6366179715f6510cd0bce5ca
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Lead by example always picking teammates up
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Starting varisty as a sophomore winning game winning touchdown in overtime on varsity
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Jefferson because I feel like I play like him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No