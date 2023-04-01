Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Marquan Gary

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @_marquann

Instagram: _marquannn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16435566/6366179715f6510cd0bce5ca

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Lead by example always picking teammates up

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting varisty as a sophomore winning game winning touchdown in overtime on varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson because I feel like I play like him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

