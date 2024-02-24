Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Samuel Myimah

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @samuelgyimah_

Team Training. Legacy 7v7

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17684419/65369df0dfd98f0f6028a77b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I do the things others don’t. Very determined hard worker

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin jefferson because of the way he gets out of his routes