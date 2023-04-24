Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ty English

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 148 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @tyenglish21

Instagram: tyenglish06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Romeoville Highschool. Location:Westmont Yard

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16132668/6357f1a8c124590714d2db0f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

very adaptable, coachable, leader, skill.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When i used to play quarterback and my youth team went to nationals. My first varsity game. And my first varsity interception.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Probably Patrick Surtain Jr because he’s so young and such a good corner already.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Currently running track and some aau basketball with friends. Used to play baseball and volleyball too.