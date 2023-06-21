Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zach Mally

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @zach_mally

Instagram: Z.Mally

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I played for Boom for 3 years, this past year I have switched to NLA chicago for reasons. Work with Todd Howard of tnc university, while going to speed and agility session to.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16324460/635434dc96811803d037ca52

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Franklin college, Western Michigan, Austin peay, Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Greta teammate with a great work ethic and able to pick up any position that helps my team win games.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

having a great sophomore year after going 4-5 freshman year. Also rushing over a 100 yards and getting a INT against our rivals Naperville Central.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis Hunter has to be my favorite after watching him play 7on7 live a couple years ago. I like him a lot because he play extremely hard for not being one of the bigger stronger guys. Also i love to copy my game off him on how he plays on both sides of the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling