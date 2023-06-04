Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Emmett Romeus

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @EmmettRomeus

Instagram: emmett_111

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am versatile athlete that can play both wide and slot receiver. I can also be a big contributor to special teams for both punt and kickoff as a returner.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moments this year were the multiple kickoff and punt return touchdowns I had this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alshon Jeffery because I loved watching him on the bears while I was growing up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and Track