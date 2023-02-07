Meet: 2025 WR Gavin Simmons
Name: Gavin Simmons
School: Glenwood
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @GavinSimms05
Instagram: @gavinsimmons_5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12865018/6377b699bd6ad0034c71ef04
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Aurora University Coach and Monmouth College coach
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
a winning attitude, versatility, coachable, and doing whatever it takes for the team
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
winning with my brothers on the field and also starting varsity my freshman and sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ceedee Lamb because of his route running and play making ability
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and Basketball