Name: Gavin Simmons

School: Glenwood

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @GavinSimms05

Instagram: @gavinsimmons_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12865018/6377b699bd6ad0034c71ef04

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Aurora University Coach and Monmouth College coach

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

a winning attitude, versatility, coachable, and doing whatever it takes for the team

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

winning with my brothers on the field and also starting varsity my freshman and sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ceedee Lamb because of his route running and play making ability

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and Basketball