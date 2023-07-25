Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Hunter Glasgow

School: Deerfield

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @hunter_glasgow

Instagram: hglasgow_6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. WR Training with Brandon Gaston Jr and Top Gun 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588083/63d6d54f3863cc03b863767d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My ability when the ball is/is not in my hands and my competitiveness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting the chance to compete as a varsity starter as a sophomore and helping my team win conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deandre Hopkins because of his route running and catching ability.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Played basketball and baseball, running track this coming year