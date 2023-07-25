Meet: 2025 WR Hunter Glasgow
Name: Hunter Glasgow
School: Deerfield
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @hunter_glasgow
Instagram: hglasgow_6
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. WR Training with Brandon Gaston Jr and Top Gun 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588083/63d6d54f3863cc03b863767d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My ability when the ball is/is not in my hands and my competitiveness
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting the chance to compete as a varsity starter as a sophomore and helping my team win conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deandre Hopkins because of his route running and catching ability.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Played basketball and baseball, running track this coming year